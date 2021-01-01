Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.9 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
3. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 or Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
6. MSI Stealth 15M or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
8. Dell G5 15 5500 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
9. Dell G7 15 7500 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
10. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский