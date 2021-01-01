Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and XPS 13 9305
2. IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
5. IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
6. ZenBook 14 UX435 and XPS 13 9310
7. ZenBook 14 UX435 and VivoBook S14 M433
8. ZenBook 14 UX435 and VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
9. ZenBook 14 UX435 and ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский