Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and Dell Latitude 5421 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.9 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
Latitude 5421

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 20.9 mm (0.82 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5421
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

