Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 296.9 x 208.5 x 15.9 mm

11.69 x 8.21 x 0.63 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 2000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.