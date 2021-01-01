IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or Elite Dragonfly G2 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) Dimensions 296.9 x 208.5 x 15.9 mm

11.69 x 8.21 x 0.63 inches 304 x 198 x 16 mm

11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~81% Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) 300 nits Elite Dragonfly G2 +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56.2 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Elite Dragonfly G2 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.