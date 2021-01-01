Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or EliteBook 840 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs HP EliteBook 840 G8

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and HP EliteBook 840 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.9 vs 107.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
EliteBook 840 G8

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
