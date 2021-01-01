Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
44 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 56 against 43 watt-hours
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.9 vs 111 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~75.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

