Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)

60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
VS
57 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
From $1369
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • 33% sharper screen – 227 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
vs
Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Width 296.9 mm (11.69 inches) 293.8 mm (11.57 inches)
Height 208.5 mm (8.21 inches) 220.1 mm (8.67 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 619 cm2 (96 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 1.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

