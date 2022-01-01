You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon 660M - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 76 against 56.5 watt-hours

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +7% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) 1.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +235% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.