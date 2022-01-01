Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 76 against 56.5 watt-hours
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский