Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 56.5 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 56.5 against 42 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm

12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) 300 nits Vivobook 14 (M1405) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) +170% 1.46 TFLOPS Vivobook 14 (M1405) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.