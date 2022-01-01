Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) or Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Display
Battery 56.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 56.5 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.3 vs 106.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
vs
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
