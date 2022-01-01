Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches		 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1412:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz -
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

