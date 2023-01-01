Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +123%
3.195 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
2. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
3. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский