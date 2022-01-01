Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

56 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.1 vs 138.6 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

