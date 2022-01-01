You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 100 against 75 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.