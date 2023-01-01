Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
4. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
5. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Aspire 5 (A515-57)
6. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
7. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs MateBook D 16 2022
8. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
9. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
10. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) vs Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский