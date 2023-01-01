Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 90 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 6 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

