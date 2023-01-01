You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 90 against 75 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 3

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 3.195 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +479% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.