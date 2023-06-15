You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery 75 Wh - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.7 vs 138.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +17% 350 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7): - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.