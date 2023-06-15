Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.7 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 135 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7):
    - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

