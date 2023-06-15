Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.7 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11643
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1730
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|-
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7):
- Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
