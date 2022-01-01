You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 75 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (98.3 vs 138.6 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +280% 3.195 TFLOPS Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

