Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (98.3 vs 138.6 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|45 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7438
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|-
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
