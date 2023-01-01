You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~88.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) 350 nits XPS 13 9315 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 135 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port - No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7): - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.

