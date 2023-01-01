Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 88 against 75 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +19%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +71%
12710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +28%
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +84%
17127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|-
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
