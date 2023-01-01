Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or Aero 16 OLED (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 88 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right, Bottom
Charge power 100 / 135 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
