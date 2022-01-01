You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 75 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 75 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.1 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 43 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1294:1 sRGB color space 100% 63.4% Adobe RGB profile - 48.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 48.2% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

