Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 75 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (138.6 vs 148.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
vs
IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches		 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~70.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 135 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 453 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port - Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
2. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
5. HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 (15”) and Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский