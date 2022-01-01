Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) vs Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Max. brightness
350 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 135 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|-
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.4 x 6.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
