You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) - 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon 660M RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) 2240 x 1400 (Non-Touch) 2240 x 1400 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +17% 350 nits IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 56.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 135 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon 660M TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +119% 3.195 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (14", Gen 7) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port - No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.9 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.