Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 63 against 56.5 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) 300 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

