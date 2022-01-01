Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
VS
56 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 63 against 56.5 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
3. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
6. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский