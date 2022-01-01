You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 56.5 against 42 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.4 vs 140.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1807:1 sRGB color space - 58.7% Adobe RGB profile - 40.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 42 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 286 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3501 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

