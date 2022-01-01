Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 56.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (105.4 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

