Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.4 vs 129.6 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +13% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

