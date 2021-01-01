Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 56.5 against 40 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 211.5 mm (8.33 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Yoga 7i (15”)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Flex 5 14” (AMD)
5. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
6. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5402
8. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and 5320 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Latitude 7420

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский