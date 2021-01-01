Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs HP ProBook 450 G8
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 56.5 against 45 watt-hours
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.4 vs 131.9 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches
|359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1317
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4349
1169
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
