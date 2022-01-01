Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
VS
29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
  • Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 56.5 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (105.4 vs 119.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches		 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~70.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1456:1
sRGB color space - 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42%
Response time - 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 200 MHz
GPU boost clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 2
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
5. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
7. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
8. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
9. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский