You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 56.5 Wh - 38 Wh 45 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 56.5 against 38 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.4 vs 131.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.5 x 17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.33 x 0.7 inches 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue, Yellow Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) 300 nits IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 38 Wh 45 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 896 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

