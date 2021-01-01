Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs Flex 5 14” (Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
From $699
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) and Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56.5 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (105.4 vs 116.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 211.5 mm (8.33 inches) 229 mm (9.02 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~71.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

