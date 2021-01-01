Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) vs Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 56.5 against 45 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.4 vs 140.4 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|359.6 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|211.5 mm (8.33 inches)
|251.9 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|Area
|680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|85 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
