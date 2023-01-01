Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16" Gen 8) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 56.6 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.6 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

