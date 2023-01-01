Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16" Gen 8) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
Battery
52.6 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56.6 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

