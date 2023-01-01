You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Battery - 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 138.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8): - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick. - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature. - Optional ToF sensor.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.