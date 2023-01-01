Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 70 against 56.6 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.1 vs 138.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) and Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
3. Dell Vostro 5630 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
4. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Pro 14 (2023)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 14 (2023)
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский