Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16" Gen 8) vs Dell Vostro 5630
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7451
7199
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1761
1709
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7407
7362
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
- Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
- Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
- Optional ToF sensor.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
