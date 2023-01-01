Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) vs Flex 5i (14” Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56.6 against 52.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.1 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches
|313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1100:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|63.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42.6%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|350 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7451
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1761
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7407
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
- Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
- Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
- Optional ToF sensor.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
