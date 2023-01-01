You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Battery - 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 300 nits IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 / 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No -

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8): - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick. - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature. - Optional ToF sensor. Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7): - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.

