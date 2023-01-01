Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) vs Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
75 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 75 against 56.6 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches		 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No -

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro (16", Gen 7):
    - Only configurations with discrete graphics have a separate charging port.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

