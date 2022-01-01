Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
2. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
3. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
4. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский