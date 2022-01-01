You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 CPU Intel Core i7 11370H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 47 dB 49.5 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

