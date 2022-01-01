Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|7400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.5%
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|330 gramm
|216 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4869
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1460
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6639
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|65.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
