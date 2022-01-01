You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 47 dB 39 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 300 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.