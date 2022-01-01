Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
