Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
VS
59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
2. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
3. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
5. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs MateBook 14s
6. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
7. Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский