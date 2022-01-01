You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.3 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 96 against 61 watt-hours

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 300 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 330 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1140 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +155% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.