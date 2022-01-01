Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) vs Huawei MateBook 14s
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|330 gramm
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +2%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4869
4721
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1460
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5470
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
