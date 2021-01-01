You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm

15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~75.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1520:1 sRGB color space - 96% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) +73% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.