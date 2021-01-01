Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
From $2160
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 398.6 mm (15.69 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

