Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

62 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (110.5 vs 179.2 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 398.6 mm (15.69 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +31%
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
2. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Dell XPS 15 9500
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or MSI GE66 Raider
10. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский