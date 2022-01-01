Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

56 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (133.8 vs 179.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1057 gramm 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
2. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
10. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский